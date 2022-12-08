An ad-supported Disney+ plan is now available in the U.S. New subscription plans with ads across the Disney bundle and Hulu + Live TV are also now available.

What's Happening:

Today, Disney+ made its highly-anticipated, ad-supported subscription offering available in the U.S., with more than 100 advertisers across all major categories at launch.

New subscription plans with ads across the Disney Bundle and Hulu + Live TV are also now available, delivering viewers more options to choose a plan that best serves their needs to stream their favorite content.

At launch, Disney+ Basic subscribers will enjoy the full content catalog and key product features that are also offered on a Disney+ Premium plan. This includes:

Exclusive Originals & Library Content – an ever-growing collection of thousands of titles across films, documentaries, series, and shorts, plus unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment

– an ever-growing collection of thousands of titles across films, documentaries, series, and shorts, plus unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment Profiles – create up to seven profiles per account, with the ability to set profile PINs and content ratings by profile through Parental Controls

– create up to seven profiles per account, with the ability to set profile PINs and content ratings by profile through Parental Controls Concurrent Viewing – stream on up to four supported devices simultaneously

– stream on up to four supported devices simultaneously High-Quality Video Formats – including, where supported, 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Full HD, HDR10, and Expanded Aspect Ratio with IMAX Enhanced

Existing Disney+ subscribers have the option to switch to the Basic plan for $7.99/month. Those that choose to remain a Premium subscriber for $10.99/month or $109.99/year require no further action. The new slate of ad-supported plans now available in the U.S. are as follows:

Disney+ Basic: Disney+ $7.99/month

Disney+ $7.99/month Disney Bundle Duo Basic: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) $9.99/month

Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) $9.99/month Disney Bundle Trio Basic: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN

Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV: Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, plus access to Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads) $69.99/month

What They're Saying:

“Today’s launch marks a milestone moment for Disney+ and puts consumer choice at the forefront,” said Michael Paull, president, Direct to Consumer. “With these new ad-supported offerings, we’re able to deliver greater flexibility for consumers to enjoy the full breadth and depth of incredible storytelling from The Walt Disney Company.”

“Today we welcome Disney+ with ads to the largest, most diverse and impactful portfolio in the industry,” said Rita Ferro, president, Disney Advertising. "We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future."