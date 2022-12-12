Superstar Racing Experience and ESPN Sign Multi-Year Media Rights Agreement

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) and ESPN have announced a multi-year media rights agreement that will see the series air exclusively on ESPN.

In Summer of 2023, the races will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

Thursday Night Thunder, which originally aired on ESPN in the 1980’s, saw legends of racing including Tony Stewart launch their careers. SRX co-owner Stewart will bring the superstars of racing back to Thursday Night, pitting NASCAR, IndyCar, and other racing champions against each other in prime time on ESPN.

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) was created by Sandy Montag and The Montag Group, Investor and former NASCAR COO, George Pyne, NASCAR Hall of Famer and legendary driver Tony Stewart, and NASCAR Hall of Fame Crew Chief and Owner Ray Evernham.

Over the first two seasons of SRX, the six-race series has featured drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds with an emphasis on champion-level drivers.

SRX has seen some of the sport’s biggest names compete including: Tony Stewart Bill Elliott Chase Elliott Tony Kanaan Paul Tracy Bobby Labonte Willy T. Ribbs Hailie Deegan Ryan Blaney Ryan Newman Greg Biffle Marco Andretti Matt Kenseth Michael Waltrip Josef Newgarden Ryan Hunter-Reay H elio And many more

In 2022, the series field featured a total of five NASCAR Cup Series Championships, three IndyCar Series Championships, four Daytona 500 Winners, five Indianapolis 500 Winners and four NASCAR Hall of Fame Drivers.

Tony Stewart claimed the inaugural SRX Championship in 2021, and Marco Andretti claimed the 2022 Championship.

What they’re saying: