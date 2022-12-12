Superstar Racing Experience and ESPN Sign Multi-Year Media Rights Agreement

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) and ESPN have announced a multi-year media rights agreement that will see the series air exclusively on ESPN.
- In Summer of 2023, the races will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.
- Thursday Night Thunder, which originally aired on ESPN in the 1980’s, saw legends of racing including Tony Stewart launch their careers. SRX co-owner Stewart will bring the superstars of racing back to Thursday Night, pitting NASCAR, IndyCar, and other racing champions against each other in prime time on ESPN.
- Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) was created by Sandy Montag and The Montag Group, Investor and former NASCAR COO, George Pyne, NASCAR Hall of Famer and legendary driver Tony Stewart, and NASCAR Hall of Fame Crew Chief and Owner Ray Evernham.
- Over the first two seasons of SRX, the six-race series has featured drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds with an emphasis on champion-level drivers.
- SRX has seen some of the sport’s biggest names compete including:
- Tony Stewart
- Bill Elliott
- Chase Elliott
- Tony Kanaan
- Paul Tracy
- Bobby Labonte
- Willy T. Ribbs
- Hailie Deegan
- Ryan Blaney
- Ryan Newman
- Greg Biffle
- Marco Andretti
- Matt Kenseth
- Michael Waltrip
- Josef Newgarden
- Ryan Hunter-Reay
- Helio Castroneves
- And many more
- In 2022, the series field featured a total of five NASCAR Cup Series Championships, three IndyCar Series Championships, four Daytona 500 Winners, five Indianapolis 500 Winners and four NASCAR Hall of Fame Drivers.
- Tony Stewart claimed the inaugural SRX Championship in 2021, and Marco Andretti claimed the 2022 Championship.
What they’re saying:
- Tony Stewart, SRX Co-Founder and 2021 SRX Champion: “Thursday Night Thunder is where guys like me, who were just starting our careers in USAC, got the chance to make a name for ourselves because of its presence on ESPN. It’s great to see Thursday Night Thunder return, but to also be a part of it all over again with SRX.”
- Don Hawk, series Chief Executive Officer: “When we had the opportunity to pitch the concept of Thursday Night Thunder on ESPN, it was my firm belief this would be another disruptive and monumental moment in SRX and racing history – reuniting race fans with ESPN on short tracks with Superstar drivers all across the U.S. for years to come. Thursday Night Thunder is where I met Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart. A relationship between SRX and ESPN seemed like the right fit at the perfect time, and I couldn’t be more excited for this summer.”
- Burke Magnus, ESPN President, Programming and Original Content: “SRX has been an impressive property in its first two seasons and has produced competitive and exciting action. We look forward to bringing live racing back to summertime Thursday nights on ESPN with SRX.”
- Sandy Montag, SRX Co-Founder: “Seeing the overwhelmingly positive fan reception to the launch and growth of SRX has been especially rewarding. I have worked with Jimmy [Pitaro] and Burke [Magnus] for years, and we are incredibly excited to be in business with ESPN, and can’t wait to see SRX on the Worldwide Leader.”