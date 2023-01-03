Marvel Shares Preview of “X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #68”

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Creators Steve Orlando, Emilio Laiso, and Rachelle Rosenberg reunite for the fourth part of “X-Men Green” in “X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #68.” Marvel has shared a first look at the new comic.
- Picking up with the death of Curse and Nature Girl’s mission to dismantle the human world, this installment of “X-Men Green” will pull the Marauders into the mix.
- It will be hard to end the devastation that Lin Li’s unleashed, but Magik and her Dark Riders are up to the challenge too.
- Follow this latest six-part arc through issue #73, and continue reading the X-Men’s ongoing anthology series each Monday when new chapters of “X-Men Unlimited” drop on the Marvel Unlimited app.
- Check out a first look at the comic below and read the whole thing now on Marvel Unlimited: