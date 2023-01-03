Marvel Shares Preview of “X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #68”

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Creators Steve Orlando, Emilio Laiso, and Rachelle Rosenberg reunite for the fourth part of “X-Men Green” in “X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #68.” Marvel has shared a first look at the new comic.

Picking up with the death of Curse and Nature Girl’s mission to dismantle the human world, this installment of “X-Men Green” will pull the Marauders into the mix.

It will be hard to end the devastation that Lin Li’s unleashed, but Magik and her Dark Riders are up to the challenge too.

Follow this latest six-part arc through issue #73, and continue reading the X-Men’s ongoing anthology series each Monday when new chapters of “X-Men Unlimited” drop on the Marvel Unlimited app.

Check out a first look at the comic below and read the whole thing now on Marvel Unlimited: