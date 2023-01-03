Shanghai Disneyland to Raise Ticket Prices Effective June 23rd, 2023

Shanghai Disneyland has announced a raising of ticket prices, but the good news is that the changes won’t take effect until June 23rd.

What’s Happening:

Effective June 23rd, 2023, it will get a little more expensive to visit Shanghai Disneyland.

Similarly to the U.S. parks, Shanghai operates with a tiered ticketing structure. The four levels are Regular, Regular Plus, Peak and Peak Plus. Regular covers most weekdays and selected weekends. Regular Plus covers selected weekends and selected weekdays. Peak covers most summer days as well as holidays. Peak Plus covers holiday periods, park special event days and selected summer days.

The new pricing is as follows: Regular – 475 RMB / $68.73 USD (previously 435 RMB) Regular Plus – 599 RMB / $86.67 USD (previously 545 RMB) Peak – 719 RMB / $104.03 USD (previously 659 RMB) Peak Plus – 799 RMB / $115.60 USD (previously 769 RMB)

The previously listed prices are valid for admission through June 22nd, 2023.

A discount of approximately 25% is provided to children, seniors and guests with disabilities.

There are no price changes for Annual Passes as of publishing.

Shanghai Disneyland will continue to offer the pricing calendar on a rolling 30-day basis to allow sufficient time for guests to plan their trip to the park.