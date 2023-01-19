Cecilia Vega Leaves ABC News to Join CBS’ “60 Minutes”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC News chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega is leaving the network to join CBS News.
What's Happening:
- ABC News chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega will be leaving the network to join CBS to be a correspondent on 60 Minutes.
- Vega has previously anchored shows including Good Morning America and the weekend edition of ABC’s World News Tonight.
- She will start reporting for CBS in the spring while being based out of Washington, D.C.
What They're Saying:
- “Cecilia Vega is a sensational reporter and storyteller,” 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens said in a statement. “I have admired her work for a long, long time and couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to 60 Minutes. Her new colleagues couldn’t agree more.”
- “This is a dream come true,” added Vega. “I am beyond honored to join the ranks of this legendary show and to work alongside the best reporters in journalism.”