j-hope of BTS Creates His First Solo Album in New Disney+ Documentary “j-hope in the Box”

On February 17th, Disney+ invites you to watch in wonder as j-hope of BTS brings it all and does it all in j-hope in the Box, a behind-the-scenes documentary special showcasing the creation of his first solo album.

What’s Happening:

Starring j-hope of the 21st century pop icons BTS and produced by HYBE, j-hope in the Box , follows the international music sensation every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album – Jack In The Box.

, follows the international music sensation every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album – Jack In The Box. Over the course of the documentary, viewers will be given a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process, as well as front row seats to j-hope’s 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album’s listening party.

Disney+ viewers can also enjoy BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA, an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring BTS’ live performance at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021; and In the Soop: Friendcation – an original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Park Seojun (Itaewon Class), Choi Wooshik (Parasite), Park Hyungsik (Soundtrack #1), and Peakboy as the five friends venture off on a surprise trip and enjoy a variety of fun leisure activities together.

About j-hope of BTS:

j-hope (Jeong, Hoseok) is a South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. Known as the ‘lead dancer’ of the group, j-hope boasts his performance skills that are nearly perfect. His originality in music as an artist also comes from the fact that he learned music through dance.

j-hope has been participating in making music such as “Intro : Boy Meets Evil’ and “MAMA” in WINGS, and his solo works. j-hope’s first mixtape Hope World (March 2018) expressed his honest emotions and personal narratives, suggesting his vision as an artist.

Globally-famed “Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)” released in 2019 showcased his own musical personality with exhilarating energy and performance. j-hope also validated his capability as a creative director by leading all aspects—from music to concept and visual elements—of his solo album, Jack In The Box (July 2022), which addresses his passion and agony he goes through as an artist.

In 2022, j-hope made history as the first South Korean act to headline a main stage at Lollapalooza.