“Amazing Fantasy #15” Spider-Man Silver Coin Available Now from New Zealand Mint

New Zealand Mint’s first collectible for Marvel has arrived. Fans can now order their very own pure silver COMIX coin for “Amazing Fantasy #15,” the debut of the amazing Spider-Man.

Made of 1oz pure silver, this COMIX Coin displays a coloured image of the “Amazing Fantasy #15″ comic cover from 1962 – the first appearance of Spider-Man.

Some parts of the coin have been left engraved to let the silver glisten.

To mimic the comic book, it is crafted into a rectangular shape and coloured on all four sides to represent the spine and pages.

To confirm the coin as legal tender, the Public Seal of Niue is on the obverse. A turning page has also been engraved to keep that comic feel. The worldwide mintage is set to just 5,000 coins.

Officially licensed, each piece is held in an awesome comic-themed box, custom-designed with a large window for displaying your coin.

Printed on the back is a Certificate of Authenticity and the coin’s unique number in the mintage.