New “Alien” Comic Series Coming This April from Marvel

In 2021, Marvel Comics dared to venture into the terrifying, unrelenting world of the “Alien” and explore never-before-seen corners of the iconic horror/science-fiction franchise to the delight of longtime fans and newcomers! This bold age of “Alien” comics storytelling will continue this April with an all-new ongoing “Alien” series by superstar creators Declan Shalvey and Andrea Broccardo.

The pair will continue the riveting work that Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artists Salvador Larroca and Julius Ohta began as they uncover dark new horrors of the Alien mythos. This exciting new chapter of the “Alien” legacy will introduce a new cast of characters on a remote world in search of a groundbreaking scientific breakthrough. They’ll have to quickly decide if their mission is worth it when night falls and they find themselves hunted by the legendary Xenomorph.

Scientist Batya Zahn will do just about anything to get her family off the icy moon where they’ve been conducting research on water conservation. But there’s more than glacial springs to find in this forgotten corner of the galaxy. When they discover an extraordinary organism buried in the ice, it won’t take long for tensions to heat up. What is hidden in the snow comes forth in the thaw…and no one will be welcoming this spring.

Dive into the next thrilling “Alien” saga this April and check out a couple of variant covers below:

What they’re saying: