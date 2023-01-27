New Ree-Yees Star Wars Signature Edition Bust From Regal Robot Available to Reserve Feb 1

Regal Robot is set to add another collectible to their Star Wars Archive Collection, a continuation and expansion of their work creating authentic replicas with impeccable lineage, with a new signature edition Ree-Yees bust maquette.
What’s Happening:
- Regal Robot is introducing a new collector’s figure, replicating the concept maquette for Ree-Yees from the Star Wars universe.
- Limited to just 100 busts, this signature edition Ree-Yees bust maquette is part of our Star Wars Archive Collection, a continuation and expansion of our work creating authentic replicas with impeccable lineage.
- With hands-on access to the original film artifact and high resolution 3D scanning, our team crafted a faithful recreation of the Chris Walas-sculpted concept maquette for this fan-favorite alien character from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.
- Each approximately 6.25″ tall (including the wood display base) bust is solid, heavy resin. 100% made in the U.S.A., every replica in this edition is meticulously hand painted by the artists in our New York studio, making each a unique tribute to the artistry involved behind the scenes of our favorite films!
- Each statue in this limited edition includes a hand-numbered metal plaque and is hand packed in a gloss black box with die-cut foam insert and COA. The plaques for the signature edition were hand-signed by the original sculptor, Academy Award winning creature FX artist, Chris Walas.
- Special up-to-6-Month Payment Plan (with adjustable down payment and length options) will be available through Regal Robot.
- Maquette numbers will be allocated based on the order checkout is completed.
- Orders placed today are expected to ship in about 6-8 weeks if paid in full at time of order.
- Reservations for the new bust are set to open on February 1st at 12:00 PM ET, and can be found at the official Regal Robot website here. The bust is set to retail for $399.99.