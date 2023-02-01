Disney Magic Converting Several Staterooms to Concierge Level

There will be several staterooms aboard the Disney Magic that will be undergoing refurbishment, converting them to the concierge level.
What's Happening:
- The category of several Disney Magic staterooms are being converted.
- Eleven Category 4A staterooms, Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah, are being converted into Category 3A , Concierge Family Oceanview Staterooms with Verandah accommodations.
- The furnishings and amenities will be upgraded for sailings beginning May 5, 2023 and beyond, and will be available for booking beginning Feb. 1, 2023.
- In anticipation of the conversion, guests with existing reservations are not impacted by this change.
- These staterooms will continue to be Category 4A staterooms for available sail dates prior to May 5, 2023.
The Impacted Staterooms are as Follows:
- 8026
- 8036
- 8038
- 8040
- 8042
- 8526
- 8528
- 8536
- 8538
- 8540
- 8542
