Disney Magic Converting Several Staterooms to Concierge Level

There will be several staterooms aboard the Disney Magic that will be undergoing refurbishment, converting them to the concierge level.

What's Happening:

  • The category of several Disney Magic staterooms are being converted.
  • Eleven Category 4A staterooms, Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah, are being converted into Category 3A , Concierge Family Oceanview Staterooms with Verandah accommodations.
  • The furnishings and amenities will be upgraded for sailings beginning May 5, 2023 and beyond, and will be available for booking beginning Feb. 1, 2023.
  • In anticipation of the conversion, guests with existing reservations are not impacted by this change.
  • These staterooms will continue to be Category 4A staterooms for available sail dates prior to May 5, 2023.

The Impacted Staterooms are as Follows:

  • 8026
  • 8036
  • 8038
  • 8040
  • 8042
  • 8526
  • 8528
  • 8536
  • 8538
  • 8540
  • 8542

