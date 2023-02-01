Disney Magic Converting Several Staterooms to Concierge Level

There will be several staterooms aboard the Disney Magic that will be undergoing refurbishment, converting them to the concierge level.

What's Happening:

The category of several Disney Magic staterooms are being converted.

Eleven Category 4A staterooms, Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah, are being converted into Category 3A , Concierge Family Oceanview Staterooms with Verandah accommodations.

The furnishings and amenities will be upgraded for sailings beginning May 5, 2023 and beyond, and will be available for booking beginning Feb. 1, 2023.

In anticipation of the conversion, guests with existing reservations are not impacted by this change.

These staterooms will continue to be Category 4A staterooms for available sail dates prior to May 5, 2023.

The Impacted Staterooms are as Follows:

8026

8036

8038

8040

8042

8526

8528

8536

8538

8540

8542