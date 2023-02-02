Peach Momoko’s Demon Wars Saga Gets A Dose of Chaos In “Demon Wars: Scarlet Sin”

This May, the visionary creator Peach Momoko introduces a new version of Scarlet Witch in the conclusion of her Demon Wars saga.

saga, will wrap up the latest era of Momoko’s bold vision of the Marvel Universe that blends classic Marvel Comics storytelling with traditional Japanese folklore. Since the Momoko-verse was introduced in 2021’s these timeless tales have transported readers of all ages to a world of magic and adventure. Filled with wondrous versions of the Avengers, X-Men, and more, this unique and spellbinding experience is sure to captivate readers for generations to come! The yokai are at war, and Mariko Yashida, descendent of the Oni King, has to choose a side. The fates of the spirit world and the human world hang in the balance. But things just got complicated thanks to the appearance of a mysterious yokai with incredible power. This yokai has a scheme of her own, and she wants to paint the world…scarlet.

Check out the DEMON WARS: SCARLET SIN cover as well as Peach Momoko’s character design sheet, and don’t miss the cataclysmic conclusion of Peach Momoko’s epic DEMON WARS saga!

