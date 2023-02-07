Jaclyn Lee and Melissa Adan Join ABC News as Multi-Platform Reporters

ABC News has announced the addition of two new multi-platform reporters, Jaclyn Lee and Melissa Adan.
What’s Happening:
- Jaclyn Lee joins ABC News from WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, where she has served as an anchor/reporter since 2020. During her tenure, she spent time in the field, reporting on COVID-19, civil unrest, the 2020 presidential election and the unprecedented 2021 winter storm in Houston.
- Additionally, in response to the increase in anti-Asian American hate crimes nationwide, Jaclyn pitched and carried out an anti-Asian hate crime PSA that aired on OTV stations across the country.
- Prior to WPVI, Jaclyn worked as a general assignment reporter and anchor at WVEC-TV, the ABC affiliate in Norfolk, Virginia. There she sharpened her investigative skills, reporting from the Virginia State Capitol on the blackface scandal and sexual assault allegations facing top state politicians.
- Jaclyn also spearheaded investigations into crucial shortages in the U.S. Navy, which caused officials to take action. Jaclyn’s work has also taken her around the globe. She reported on protestors against Machu Picchu tourism in Peru, the effort to preserve minority cultures in China, and the large number of sea lions dying in Chile, and she researched the aftermath of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.
- Before relocating to Virginia, Jaclyn worked in Raleigh, North Carolina. She holds a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.
- Melissa Adan comes to ABC from NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 in San Diego, where she worked as a general assignment news reporter and anchor since 2018. She is bilingual in English and Spanish, and her reporting has taken her worldwide. She recently traveled to Vatican City to cover Pope Francis’ appointment of new cardinals, has reported from Mexico on the immigration crisis at the border in Tijuana and Ciudad Juarez, and covered the 2018 migrant caravan in Tijuana.
- Her reporting in Australia on climate change in the aftermath of destructive wildfires won her a regional Emmy. She received the Al Neuharth Investigative Journalism Award from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists for her report on sex abuse and money mismanagement at migrant youth shelters in San Diego.
- Previously, Melissa was a reporter/multimedia journalist at NBC 6 in South Florida. She covered many breaking news events, such as the mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport, Hurricane Irma and the death of José Fernández, star pitcher for the Marlins.
- Melissa is a Miami, Florida native and a first-generation Cuban American. She has a master’s degree in criminal justice from Florida International University, a B.S. from Boston University’s College of Communication and an A.A. from Miami Dade College, The Honors College.