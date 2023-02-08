If you've been looking forward to the brand new ride coming to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, your wait is almost over. The all-new Serengeti Flyer will be opening later this month.
What's Happening:
- On Monday, February 27th, the all-new Serengeti Flyer will open at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
- This is the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind.
- With each swing, riders will soar higher and higher above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain while experiencing multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the Earth.
- Serengeti Flyer will feature twin dueling arms that soar progressively higher reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride’s peak.
- Guests will be seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing for 40 guests to experience the ride at once.