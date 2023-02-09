Adventure Island To Debut “Shaka-Laka Shores” Kid-Friendly Splash And Play Area

Adventure Island in Tampa, is set to open for the 2023 season on March 4th, with a new kid-friendly area that will feature interactive elements, sure to entertain the youngest of park guests.

What’s Happening:

Adventure Island,

The newest addition will have more than two dozen playful elements, a variety of interactive aquatic components, all within a zero-depth area – ideal for smaller kids – as well as additional shaded areas. The newly constructed area will also house three new private cabanas featuring convenient access to the new area. Shaka-Laka Shores joins a comprehensive list of exciting water slides, Endless Surf’s 17,000-square-foot wave pool, an additional kid-friendly option in Splash Attack and more.

The opening of Shaka-Laka Shores, along with recently opened attractions, Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix, is part of the waterpark’s largest expansion in more than four decades. Guests are quickly immersed in a revitalized and vibrant theme from a newly designed front entrance and carried over into the park with new lounging areas, additional cabanas, and even new refreshment locations, such as the full-service Hang Ten Tiki Bar.

What They’re Saying: