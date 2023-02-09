Adventure Island To Debut “Shaka-Laka Shores” Kid-Friendly Splash And Play Area

Adventure Island in Tampa, is set to open for the 2023 season on March 4th, with a new kid-friendly area that will feature interactive elements, sure to entertain the youngest of park guests.
What’s Happening:
- Adventure Island, Tampa’s Premier Water Park, will open for the 2023 season on March 4 with the park’s newest addition, Shaka-Laka Shores, opening in late March. The new splash and play zone, located in the heart of Adventure Island, will feature an area with 25 individual elements and a central kid-friendly play structure bound to entertain and engage even the youngest of guests. Shaka-Laka Shores will greet guests as they enter the park and showcase the waterpark’s overarching tropical paradise theme.
- The newest addition will have more than two dozen playful elements, a variety of interactive aquatic components, all within a zero-depth area – ideal for smaller kids – as well as additional shaded areas. The newly constructed area will also house three new private cabanas featuring convenient access to the new area. Shaka-Laka Shores joins a comprehensive list of exciting water slides, Endless Surf’s 17,000-square-foot wave pool, an additional kid-friendly option in Splash Attack and more.
- The opening of Shaka-Laka Shores, along with recently opened attractions, Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix, is part of the waterpark’s largest expansion in more than four decades. Guests are quickly immersed in a revitalized and vibrant theme from a newly designed front entrance and carried over into the park with new lounging areas, additional cabanas, and even new refreshment locations, such as the full-service Hang Ten Tiki Bar.
What They’re Saying:
- Neal Thurman, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island: “Shaka-Laka Shores’ vibrant and interactive elements are bound to provide our youngest guests with a playful space to splash and explore. Shaka-Laka Shores will bundle the elements of excitement and interactivity to serve as another great option for families experiencing Adventure Island.”