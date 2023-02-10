Disney+ Releases Trailer For “j-hope IN THE BOX”

Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming documentary, j-hope IN THE BOX, that follows BTS star j-hope as works on his first solo album.

What’s Happening:

which is set to debut later this month on the streamer. Starring j-hope of the 21st-century k-pop icons BTS and produced by HYBE, j-hope IN THE BOX follows the international music sensation every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album – Jack In The Box. Over the course of the documentary, viewers will be given a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process, as well as front-row seats to j-hope’s 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album’s listening party.

Disney+ viewers can also enjoy BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA , an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring BTS’ live performance at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021; and IN THE SOOP: Friendcation – an original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Park Seojun (“Itaewon Class”), Choi Wooshik (“Parasite”), Park Hyungsik (“Soundtrack #1″), and Peakboy as the five friends venture off on a surprise trip and enjoy a variety of fun leisure activities together.

J-hope IN THE BOX debuts on Disney+ on February 17th.