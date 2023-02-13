Silver Dollar City Announces Final Season For Original “Fire In the Hole”

Fans of the classic Silver Dollar City attraction, Fire in the Hole, should head to the park to visit the attraction in its original form this season as the park just announced that this will be the last year that fans can experience the classic ride as they currently know it.

What’s Happening:

Proclaiming 2023 the Grand Finale of the world’s most historic indoor roller coaster, Silver Dollar City officials have announced that the original Fire In The Hole will be hosting its last riders during the upcoming season.

For those who are park fans and Fire In The Hole aficionados, or for those who have never experienced the internationally-awarded Silver Dollar City before, all riders have the opportunity to become part of the journey of this legendary coaster. To celebrate, park creative teams are deep in the process of planning Fire In The Hole special events, parkwide fun and promotions, kicking off March 11 with Spring Break and culminating at the end of December.

The ride’s storyline is modeled after the real-life mining town, Marmaros, that was located atop Marvel Cave and home to residents of long-ago Ozarks. The attraction, novel in its introduction in 1972, has fire-brigade themed trains that twist, turn and drop into a burning town where riders are the volunteer firefighters, saving the citizens and battling the flames before getting soaked themselves.

The announcement of the Grand Finale season coincides with preparation of unprecedented growth slated for the next ten years at Silver Dollar City’s Branson properties.

While there is no official word what is ahead, park leadership says they are keenly aware that the iconic ride holds a place in the record books of attractions of the world, therefore, what comes next must carry on the legacy.

Travelers from all over the world are known to come to Silver Dollar City to notch Fire In The Hole in their rider logs of classic coasters, and Silver Dollar City, known for pure old-fashioned family fun, opens March 11, with the 2023 season featuring nine world-class special festivals & events, a demonstrating crafts colony 100 strong, award-winning culinary offerings, entertainment on a dozen stages and 40 rides & attractions.

What They’re Saying: