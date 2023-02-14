Get a Fandango Movie Ticket to See “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” When You Spend Over $30 at IHOP

IHOP is offering its patrons a free movie ticket to see Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania if they spend over $30 in one transaction.
What’s Happening:
- Enjoy an action packed trip to IHOP and spend $30 in one transaction to get a Fandango movie ticket to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- This offer is available to redeem through February 26th.
- If you’ve already made a qualifying purchase at IHOP between January 30th and March 3rd, you can upload your receipt on IHOP.com to redeem your Fandango movie ticket.
- The Fandango promotional code is good towards one ticket of up to a $15 value per ticket convenience fee.
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters everywhere on February 17th.
- Check out Ben's spoiler-free review of the film, which sets Phase 5 off to a fantastic start.