Get a Fandango Movie Ticket to See “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” When You Spend Over $30 at IHOP

IHOP is offering its patrons a free movie ticket to see Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania if they spend over $30 in one transaction.

What’s Happening:

Enjoy an action packed trip to IHOP and spend $30 in one transaction to get a Fandango movie ticket to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania .

. This offer is available to redeem through February 26th.

If you’ve already made a qualifying purchase at IHOP between January 30th and March 3rd, you can upload your receipt on IHOP.com

The Fandango promotional code is good towards one ticket of up to a $15 value per ticket convenience fee.

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania