ESPN Further Expands XFL Coverage With Weekly Digital Studio Show “XFL Today”

ESPN today announced it is further expanding its XFL 2023 kickoff season coverage with the addition of an XFL studio show, XFL Today .

. The weekly show will be led by signature digital hosts Jason Fitz and Skubie Mageza with regular appearances by former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins.

All three bring vast football expertise, passion, and expansive digital show experience across ESPN, including SportsCenter on Snapchat and a variety of football-specific shows surrounding the biggest events in the sport.

XFL Today premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET, leading up to ABC XFL Today will primarily air leading into the final game of the week.

premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET, leading up to will primarily air leading into the final game of the week. Furthering ESPN and the XFL’s goal to provide unprecedented fan access throughout the entire season, from expanded live audio to camera technology and much more, XFL Today will offer viewers the chance to be a part of the show and interact live with Fitz, Mageza and Hawkins via YouTube Chat.

