Save 30% On Clothing, Toys, Collectibles and More During shopDisney’s Winter Savings Event

Start stocking up on goodies for your springtime adventures at shopDisney. For a limited time, the online retailer is offering sitewide savings and guests can take 30% off a wide selection of merchandise including toys, clothing, collectibles and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We’re already thinking about Spring, upcoming vacations, family celebrations, Easter baskets and so much more and now that shopDisney is hosting a sale, we’re stocking up on all of our favorites.

Yes, we’re thinking of Spring, but it’s the Winter Savings Event that has us talking! For a limited time guests can take 30% off toys, apparel and more SAVE30 at checkout.

that has us talking! For a limited time guests can take at checkout. But that’s not all, enjoy Free Shipping on orders over $75+ (pre tax) with the code SHIPMAGIC.

Whether it’s must-have toys, gifts for a loved one, vacation apparel (for your family trip to Disney of course) or just something special for yourself, you won’t want to pass up this sale.

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Toys and Pretend Play

Encourage them to let their imaginations run wild with these fantastic toys and playsets.

Mickey Mouse-Ka-Campfire S'mores Set

Mirabel & Bruno Petite Storytelling Gift Set – Encanto

Jasmine Classic Doll Gift Set – Aladdin

Obi-Wan Kenobi Mini Buildable LIGHTSABER Toy – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Captain Carter Shield for Kids

Tinker Bell Light-Up Wand – Peter Pan

Discounts on Apparel

Dress your Disney best in these styles themed to Mickey Mouse and the Happiest Place on Earth.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse White Denim Jacket for Women by Our Universe

Fantasyland Castle ''Here for the Magic'' T-Shirt for Adults

Disney Parks Carrousel Dress for Women

Mickey Mouse Genuine Mousewear Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Blue

Loungefly

When you’re looking for cute daily essentials, you can’t beat Loungefly! Check out these accessories that

Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023 Loungefly Cardholder

Steamboat Willie Loungefly Wallet

Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023 Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults

​​Alice in Wonderland Loungefly Mini Backpack

National Geographic

Last fall National Geographic launched a lifestyle apparel line inspired by the oceans and wildlife. This exciting collection is designed to make you look great all while keeping up with you on your favorite adventures.

National Geographic Polar Ice Quilted Vest for Women

National Geographic Cheetah Tote

National Geographic Wave Jogger Pants for Adults

National Geographic Wave Pullover Hoodie for Women

Barely Necessities Picks

Just like you, we love shopping for Disney merchandise too! Here are some of the items we’ve put on our wish lists.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Cardboard Quick Mart

Bullseye Marionette – Toy Story

Obi-Wan Kenobi PVC Diorama by Diamond Select Toys – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Boba Fett Tea T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars – Sensory Friendly

Walt Disney World Logo T-Shirt for Women – Cinderella Castle

Mighty Marvel Super Heroes Mystery Plush – Limited Release