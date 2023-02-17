Save 30% On Clothing, Toys, Collectibles and More During shopDisney’s Winter Savings Event

Start stocking up on goodies for your springtime adventures at shopDisney. For a limited time, the online retailer is offering sitewide savings and guests can take 30% off a wide selection of merchandise including toys, clothing, collectibles and more.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- We’re already thinking about Spring, upcoming vacations, family celebrations, Easter baskets and so much more and now that shopDisney is hosting a sale, we’re stocking up on all of our favorites.
- Yes, we’re thinking of Spring, but it’s the Winter Savings Event that has us talking! For a limited time guests can take 30% off toys, apparel and more when they use the code: SAVE30 at checkout.
- But that’s not all, enjoy Free Shipping on orders over $75+ (pre tax) with the code SHIPMAGIC.
- Whether it’s must-have toys, gifts for a loved one, vacation apparel (for your family trip to Disney of course) or just something special for yourself, you won’t want to pass up this sale.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Toys and Pretend Play
Encourage them to let their imaginations run wild with these fantastic toys and playsets.
Mickey Mouse-Ka-Campfire S'mores Set
Mirabel & Bruno Petite Storytelling Gift Set – Encanto
Jasmine Classic Doll Gift Set – Aladdin
Obi-Wan Kenobi Mini Buildable LIGHTSABER Toy – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi
Captain Carter Shield for Kids
Tinker Bell Light-Up Wand – Peter Pan
Discounts on Apparel
Dress your Disney best in these styles themed to Mickey Mouse and the Happiest Place on Earth.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse White Denim Jacket for Women by Our Universe
Fantasyland Castle ''Here for the Magic'' T-Shirt for Adults
Disney Parks Carrousel Dress for Women
Mickey Mouse Genuine Mousewear Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Blue
Loungefly
When you’re looking for cute daily essentials, you can’t beat Loungefly! Check out these accessories that
Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023 Loungefly Cardholder
Steamboat Willie Loungefly Wallet
Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023 Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults
Alice in Wonderland Loungefly Mini Backpack
National Geographic
Last fall National Geographic launched a lifestyle apparel line inspired by the oceans and wildlife. This exciting collection is designed to make you look great all while keeping up with you on your favorite adventures.
National Geographic Polar Ice Quilted Vest for Women
National Geographic Cheetah Tote
National Geographic Wave Jogger Pants for Adults
National Geographic Wave Pullover Hoodie for Women
Barely Necessities Picks
Just like you, we love shopping for Disney merchandise too! Here are some of the items we’ve put on our wish lists.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Cardboard Quick Mart
Bullseye Marionette – Toy Story
Obi-Wan Kenobi PVC Diorama by Diamond Select Toys – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi
Boba Fett Tea T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars – Sensory Friendly
Walt Disney World Logo T-Shirt for Women – Cinderella Castle