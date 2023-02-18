Product Recall Issued For Kids Preferred “My First” Disney Characters

Kids Preferred has recalled their “My First” Disney character figurines due to a choking hazard that they toys present, recalling over 16,000 Mickey, Minnie, Buzz Lightyear, and Stitch figures.
What’s Happening:
- Kids Preferred has issued a recall alert for a number of Disney toys sold at Buy Buy Baby, due to a choking hazard that the toys present.
- Along with Buy Buy Baby, the toys could be found at toy, gift, and book shops around the country, and online at Amazon.com, having been sold between May of 2022 and December of 2022, selling for between $15 and $19.
- The toys, “My First” Disney Characters, feature arms or legs on the figurines that can possibly detach, posing a small-part choking hazard to children.
- The recall consists of 16,140 figures sold in the United States plus approximately 600 additional toys that were sold in Canada, of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, and Stitch. Some of the figurines also have a bead rattle inside of them.
- So far, no injuries have been reported, but 10 reports have been received explaining how the small parts detach from the figurines.
- The recall was issued on February 16th, and those who have purchased the toys are being asked to immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact the company for a full refund, and will receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the product.
- If you have any of these toys, contact Kids Preferred for instructions on how to secure your refund.