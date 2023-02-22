Celebrate 60 Years of the X-Men with Marvel Unlimited Live Virtual Event

2023 marks 60 years of Marvel’s most uncanny team: the X-Men. Marvel Unlimited will be celebrating the milestone anniversary with a live virtual event next month.
- Go behind the scenes with some of the icons of X-Men lore on a journey through the history of mutantkind with live interviews, fan Q&As, giveaways, exclusive announcements, and more!
- Marvel Unlimited Annual and Annual Plus members are eligible to register and attend this exclusive event for free.
- Guests will include comics industry legends:
- Chris Claremont,
- Walt and Louise Simonson,
- Rob Liefeld,
- Marc Silvestri,
- Gerry Duggan,
- Jonathan Hickman
- Plus, special guests from X-Men: The Animated Series Eric Lewald, Julia Lewald and Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 writer Beau DeMayo, as they relive the epic moments and share the secrets behind your favorite X-Men characters.
- “X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years” will be held on Thursday, March 16 at 7:00PM ET / 4:00PM PT.
- Current Marvel Unlimited Annual or Annual Plus members will receive an email with details on how to register for the event.
- To sign up or upgrade to Marvel Unlimited Annual or Annual Plus tier, go to marvel.com/xmen60event.