Celebrate 60 Years of the X-Men with Marvel Unlimited Live Virtual Event

2023 marks 60 years of Marvel’s most uncanny team: the X-Men. Marvel Unlimited will be celebrating the milestone anniversary with a live virtual event next month.

Go behind the scenes with some of the icons of X-Men lore on a journey through the history of mutantkind with live interviews, fan Q&As, giveaways, exclusive announcements, and more!

Marvel Unlimited Annual and Annual Plus members are eligible to register and attend this exclusive event for free.

Guests will include comics industry legends: Chris Claremont, Walt and Louise Simonson, Rob Liefeld, Marc Silvestri, Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman

Plus, special guests from X-Men: The Animated Series Eric Lewald, Julia Lewald and Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 writer Beau DeMayo, as they relive the epic moments and share the secrets behind your favorite X-Men characters.

“X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years” will be held on Thursday, March 16 at 7:00PM ET / 4:00PM PT.

Current Marvel Unlimited Annual or Annual Plus members will receive an email with details on how to register for the event.

To sign up or upgrade to Marvel Unlimited Annual or Annual Plus tier, go to marvel.com/xmen60event