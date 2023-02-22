Dollywood Shares Progress Update On Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort

Dollywood has shared an update on the progress of their highly anticipated new hotel, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, set to open later this year.

What’s Happening:

Dollywood has updated their fans and followers, showcasing the progress on the second on-site resort hotel coming to the Tennessee destination, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort.

A photoset posted to their official Instagram

The photoset is captioned: “Slated to open in the fall, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort construction is making great progress towards bringing all you fine folks to the Smokies. Who’s ready to find their own heartsong?”

In one of the photos, you can even see some of the art that is set to adorn the walls of the guest rooms, featuring a pair of bears, calling to the natural Smoky Mountain wilderness that surrounds Dollywood.

Nearly a year ago, we were invited to tour the progress on the resort that had just broken ground near the already existing Dollywood Dreammore Resort and Spa, and you can see just how far the progress has come over time in our photos here.

Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort will be a five-story resort that features themed suites and loft rooms tucked into the dormers. This reimagined Smoky Mountain lodge will feature four-story, lantern-inspired windows in the resort’s welcoming atrium, epic indoor and outdoor pools that will provide guests a refreshing escape in all seasons, and a picture-perfect outdoor cove with family gathering spaces, communal fire pit and screened-in porch. With 26,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, the property can accommodate gatherings for several hundred guests.