Dollywood Shares Progress Update On Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort

Dollywood has shared an update on the progress of their highly anticipated new hotel, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, set to open later this year.
What’s Happening:
- Dollywood has updated their fans and followers, showcasing the progress on the second on-site resort hotel coming to the Tennessee destination, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort.
- A photoset posted to their official Instagram page shows how far the project has come along as we get closer to their announced Fall 2023 opening.
- The photoset is captioned: “Slated to open in the fall, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort construction is making great progress towards bringing all you fine folks to the Smokies. Who’s ready to find their own heartsong?”
- In one of the photos, you can even see some of the art that is set to adorn the walls of the guest rooms, featuring a pair of bears, calling to the natural Smoky Mountain wilderness that surrounds Dollywood.
- Nearly a year ago, we were invited to tour the progress on the resort that had just broken ground near the already existing Dollywood Dreammore Resort and Spa, and you can see just how far the progress has come over time in our photos here.
- Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort will be a five-story resort that features themed suites and loft rooms tucked into the dormers. This reimagined Smoky Mountain lodge will feature four-story, lantern-inspired windows in the resort’s welcoming atrium, epic indoor and outdoor pools that will provide guests a refreshing escape in all seasons, and a picture-perfect outdoor cove with family gathering spaces, communal fire pit and screened-in porch. With 26,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, the property can accommodate gatherings for several hundred guests.
- The breathtaking arrival experience includes the porte-cochère, which invites you into the amazing 4,000 sq. ft. four-story atrium lobby where a warm stone fireplace and lantern-inspired windows create an inviting atmosphere encouraging families to spend time together.
- Spacious family suites and bunk rooms feature lovely touches that are inspired by the beauty of the Smokies, inviting guests of all ages to gather for meaningful connections. Many of the resort’s spacious rooms include balconies, which provide a “place among the leaves” for families to escape everyday stresses while reconnecting.
- Guests will be able to discover new and delicious dining options, created by resort chefs and inspired by the Smokies, in the 195-seat, full-service restaurant and lounge. Private dining and convenient on-the-go options from Wildflower Market Grab & Go Eatery will be available as well. You’ll find Honeysuckle & Pine Storied Goods Mercantile to be your shopping outpost full of unique gifts and treasured keepsakes.