Marvel Insiders Can Follow Kang Across the Multiverse in “Kang Through the Universes” Scavenger Hunt

Kang is ready to wreak havoc on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel Comics fans can now follow him across every other universe. Marvel Unlimited has kicked off “Kang Through the Universes” a new scavenger hunt.

For Marvel Insiders, the quest is on to travel and explore the Multiverse with the mighty Kang! From now through February 28, 11:59PM ET Marvel Insiders will have the chance to earn a reward of up to 7,000 Marvel Insider points by following Kang throughout the ages on the Marvel Unlimited app.

Across seven clues, you’ll need to correctly identify the comic being hinted at, open that comic in the app, and receive the next clue to continue your journey across time and space.

Here is the first clue: