Remake of British Sitcom “Dead Pixels” Set for Disney+ Hotstar in India

India’s Disney+ Hotstar has given a green light for a remake of the British sitcom titled Dead Pixels, according to Deadline.

Dead Pixels was a gamer comedy that ran on E4 from March 2019 to February 2021.

was a gamer comedy that ran on E4 from March 2019 to February 2021. The original series was produced by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain and Phil Clarke’s Various Artists Limited.

The remake of the series will follow the journey of three young friends whose lives revolve around an online video game, with the ultimate goal of defeating a virtual villain.

It will more from the UK to Hyderabad, and will see the main characters’ obsession with the game and how it interferes in different aspects of their daily lives.

The series will come from BBC Studios and Tamada Media and will be in Telugu.

Aditya Mandala will direct with Akshay Poolla writing the script.

The new series is set to star: Niharika Konidela Harsha Chemudu Sai Ronak Akshay Lagusani Bhavana Sagi

The original version of the series was picked up by the CW in the U.S. after running for two seasons.

Dead Pixels was created by Jon Brown and Rose Matafeo and Charlotte Ritchie.