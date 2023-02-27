Remake of British Sitcom “Dead Pixels” Set for Disney+ Hotstar in India

India’s Disney+ Hotstar has given a green light for a remake of the British sitcom titled Dead Pixels, according to Deadline.
- Dead Pixels was a gamer comedy that ran on E4 from March 2019 to February 2021.
- The original series was produced by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain and Phil Clarke’s Various Artists Limited.
- The remake of the series will follow the journey of three young friends whose lives revolve around an online video game, with the ultimate goal of defeating a virtual villain.
- It will more from the UK to Hyderabad, and will see the main characters’ obsession with the game and how it interferes in different aspects of their daily lives.
- The series will come from BBC Studios and Tamada Media and will be in Telugu.
- Aditya Mandala will direct with Akshay Poolla writing the script.
- The new series is set to star:
- Niharika Konidela
- Harsha Chemudu
- Sai Ronak
- Akshay Lagusani
- Bhavana Sagi
- The original version of the series was picked up by the CW in the U.S. after running for two seasons.
- Dead Pixels was created by Jon Brown and Rose Matafeo and Charlotte Ritchie.