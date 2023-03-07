SeaWorld San Diego’s Seven Seas Food Festival is Back Weekends Through April 30th

SeaWorld San Diego’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in March and April where guests can sip and sample the world with over 30 ALL-NEW delicious international food offerings, over 30 craft beers, and over 30 cocktail and wine options, plus live music performances every event day and fireworks on select nights.

What’s Happening:

Guests will discover over 30 all-new delicious, global menu items at eight festival food areas throughout the park. In addition to the amazing food, the festival will once again star an expansive beverage menu with more than 30 specially curated cocktails and wines, and over 30 craft beers from San Diego and beyond.

Guests can explore each food area’s unique variety of new and never tasted before dishes and drinks: Bold Brazilian Bites: Sail the South Atlantic Ocean and sample Soyrizo Empanadas with Chimichurri, Arepas con Queso, and Alfajores with Dulce De Leche. At the Seven Seas Craft Beer Cart, guests can wash it all down with delicious frozen margaritas, local craft brews, and two signature cocktails – Bay Magic and Cherry Loco. Savory Swells of the Gulf: Sail south and enjoy Cochinita Pibil Tacos, Pupusas, and Fried Blackened Gulf Shrimp. Stop by the nearby Michelada Bar with Classic, Spicy, and Mango Micheladas or Spiked Sparkling Agua Fresca. Onolicious Island Grill: Surf the Pacific Ocean to grab some delicious Huli Huli Chicken Thighs, Spam Fried Rice, and Haupia. For beverages, stop by the Thai Tea and Coffee Cart or visit Tradewinds Brews for Hawaiian Hard Seltzers and draft beers from Kona Brewing, Maui Brewing, and Cali Craft Brewing Company. Looking for a cocktail? The Tiki Bar has Mai Tais, Pina Coladas, Strawberry Daiquiris, and more.



Olympus Offerings: Cruise the Mediterranean and dine on Roasted Garlic Hummus plates, Lamb “Gyro” Sliders, and Baklava. Enjoy a non-alcoholic Moroccan Mint Lemonade or an Italian ‘Rita, made with Tequila and Aperol.

Cruise the Mediterranean and dine on Roasted Garlic Hummus plates, Lamb “Gyro” Sliders, and Baklava. Enjoy a non-alcoholic Moroccan Mint Lemonade or an Italian ‘Rita, made with Tequila and Aperol. Caribbean Comforts: Feel the tropical vacation vibes with Cuban Beef Picadillo, Mojo Pork, Jamaican Jerk Chicken Meat Pies, and Key Lime Pie. Relax and sip on a delicious Cocojito or a fruity non-alcoholic Caribbean Punch.

Feel the tropical vacation vibes with Cuban Beef Picadillo, Mojo Pork, Jamaican Jerk Chicken Meat Pies, and Key Lime Pie. Relax and sip on a delicious Cocojito or a fruity non-alcoholic Caribbean Punch. Transatlantic Treats: Explore flavors of the North Atlantic with Pan con Tomate Y Jamon Serrano, Crema Catalana, and the returning fan favorite New England Lobster Roll. At the neighboring Arctic Bar, enjoy a Spiced Rum Sangria and Moose Juice – a delicious berry- flavored cocktail featuring Canadian Whiskey!

Explore flavors of the North Atlantic with Pan con Tomate Y Jamon Serrano, Crema Catalana, and the returning fan favorite New England Lobster Roll. At the neighboring Arctic Bar, enjoy a Spiced Rum Sangria and Moose Juice – a delicious berry- flavored cocktail featuring Canadian Whiskey! Glacier Goodies: Enjoy the delicacies of these colder countries under the Southern California sun! Guests will love Plant Based Swedish Meatballs with Lingonberry Compote, Gravlax Toast Points with Cucumber and Dill, and Traditional Homemade Maple Nanaimo Bars.

Enjoy the delicacies of these colder countries under the Southern California sun! Guests will love Plant Based Swedish Meatballs with Lingonberry Compote, Gravlax Toast Points with Cucumber and Dill, and Traditional Homemade Maple Nanaimo Bars. Eastern Pacific Shores: Taste the bold, fresh flavors of Thailand, China, Japan, and more! Sample Green Papaya Salad with Shrimp, Char Siu Bao Buns, and Mango Mochi. At the Fortune Bar, enjoy draft beer and a Shiso Highball cocktail.

A complete menu of the Seven Seas Food Festival dishes and drinks can be found online at SeaWorldSanDiego.com/7Seas.

Along with delicious eats, Seven Seas will feature live music stages and exciting entertainment performances all new to the event this year—all included with theme park admission.

Wild Arctic Stage: New to the event this year is the breathtaking artistry of award-winning ice sculpter, Chef Reyes, as he uses frozen blocks of water to carve intricate sculptures that capture the essence of the ocean.

New to the event this year is the breathtaking artistry of award-winning ice sculpter, Chef Reyes, as he uses frozen blocks of water to carve intricate sculptures that capture the essence of the ocean. Seven Seas Sound Stage : Get ready to samba with the premier of the all-new Brazilian Carnival Dancers! They will transport guests to the streets of Brazil with their high-energy dance routines, vibrant costumes, and infectious rhythm on select dates. Plus, dance to the delicious beats of our Seven Seas DJ throughout the day.

Get ready to samba with the premier of the all-new Brazilian Carnival Dancers! They will transport guests to the streets of Brazil with their high-energy dance routines, vibrant costumes, and infectious rhythm on select dates. Plus, dance to the delicious beats of our Seven Seas DJ throughout the day. Fortune Plaza Stage: Witness the beauty with the Chinese Lion Dancers as they perform acrobatic feats and traditional dances several times per day. Plus, dance to beats from a DJ throughout the day.

Witness the beauty with the Chinese Lion Dancers as they perform acrobatic feats and traditional dances several times per day. Plus, dance to beats from a DJ throughout the day. Aloha Sunset Stage: The heat and excitement of Polynesian fire knife performers will ignite as they transport guests to the tropical islands of the South Pacific. Enjoy the soothing sounds of ukulele performers as they strum their way through traditional melodies of the Aloha State.

The heat and excitement of Polynesian fire knife performers will ignite as they transport guests to the tropical islands of the South Pacific. Enjoy the soothing sounds of ukulele performers as they strum their way through traditional melodies of the Aloha State. Mexican Traditions Pathway: The vibrant energy and festive spirit of an authentic mariachi band will serenade spectators with traditional Mexican music.

The vibrant energy and festive spirit of an authentic mariachi band will serenade spectators with traditional Mexican music. SeaWorld Costumed Characters: See the beloved SeaWorld costumed characters as you never have before, the group will be singing "Food Glorious Food" acapella style outside of the SeaWorld Store several times daily.

See the beloved SeaWorld costumed characters as you never have before, the group will be singing "Food Glorious Food" acapella style outside of the SeaWorld Store several times daily. Spring Spectacular Fireworks: Guests can end their evenings on event evenings with a spectacular fireworks presentation offered on select dates.

SeaWorld San Diego’s Seven Seas Food Festival runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through April 30th.