“From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi” Coming in September

“From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi,” the third installment in the book series celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original trilogy of Star Wars films, will be coming in September, according to StarWars.com.

From a Certain Point of View features contributions by bestselling authors: Olivie Blake gives us a chilling glimpse into the mind of Emperor Palpatine. Saladin Ahmed recounts the tragic history of the rancor keeper. Charlie Jane Anders explores the life and times of the Sarlacc. Fran Wilde reveals Mon Mothma’s secret mission to save the Rebel Alliance. Mary Kenney chronicles Wicket the Ewok’s quest for one quiet day on the forest moon of Endor. And Anakin Skywalker becomes one with the Force in a gripping tale by Mike Chen.

Other authors featured in the new book will include: Tom Angleberger Kristin Baver Akemi Dawn Bowman Emma Mieko Candon Olivia Chadha Gloria Chao Adam Christopher Paul Crilley Amal El-Mohtar M. K. England Jason Fry Adam Lance Garcia Lamar Giles Max Gladstone Thea Guanzon Ali Hazelwood Patricia A. Jackson Alex Jennings Jarrett Krosoczka Sarah Kuhn Danny Lore Sarah Glenn Marsh Kwame Mbalia Marieke Nijkamp Danielle Paige Laura Pohl K. Arsenault Rivera Dana Schwartz Tara Sim Phil Szostak Suzanne Walker Hannah Whitten Sean Williams Alyssa Wong

Check out the cover art from artist Will Staehle.