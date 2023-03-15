Video: Happily Ever After Returns for Preview at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Last night, we were lucky enough to get the chance to reach out and find our Happily Ever After as we got to check out a preview of the returning nighttime spectacular.

We got to experience the battles, the stories, the losses and all the glories last night during a preview of Happily Ever After.

Check out the show in our video below:

While our video of the returning show was taken from the hub in front of Cinderella Castle, projections have been added to Main Street, U.S.A. as a new enhancement to the show.

Happily Ever After will return to Magic Kingdom on April 3rd after the finals showing of Disney Enchantment the night before.

Disney Enchantment took the place of Happily Ever After as part of the World’s Most Magical Celebration, the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary back in 2021.

The World’s Most Magical Celebration will wrap up on March 31st.