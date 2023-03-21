D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is inviting D23 Gold Members to Walt’s one-of-a-kind experience going back to his childhood taking place on June 3, 2023.

What’s Happening:

As Disney celebrates a century of storytelling, join D23 for a return to Walt Disney’s hometown, Marceline, Missouri! Walt’s childhood memories in this small town provided a fount of inspiration during his career. “I’m glad I’m a small-town boy, and I’m glad Marceline was my town,” he once said.

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is proud to invite D23 Gold Members back to Walt’s boyhood hometown for a one-of-a-kind experience that includes exploring the Walt Disney Hometown Museum, visiting Walt Disney Elementary School, strolling down Marceline’s own “Main Street, U.S.A.,” and even a special dinner reception outside Walt’s former farmhouse.

In addition to this fan-favorite event, join Citizen in dedicating a clock to the Walt Disney Hometown Museum. Continue to celebrate Disney100 by following in the footsteps of the man who started it all.

Gold Member: $350 (+$7 Processing Fee) per ticket.

Tickets

Event Includes:

Motorcoach transportation for the round-trip journey from Chillicothe, Missouri, to Marceline.

Special presentation and Q&A with Bob Wilson, retired CEO, COO of Retlaw Enterprises, the Disney family’s private corporation.

Lunch at your choice of one of Marceline’s local restaurants.

Access to the Walt Disney Hometown Museum.

Ability to explore various parts of Marceline, such as the Marceline Post Office, Walt Disney Elementary School, and other locations on Main Street.

Access to a clock dedication ceremony, from CITIZEN, at the Walt Disney Hometown Museum Garden.

Visit to the property of Walt Disney’s former family farm, featuring live music and a hometown dinner.

A commemorative gift created exclusively for this special occasion.

You will be required to show a photo ID. Members will be required to show their D23 membership card.

The event will begin at approx. 9:30 a.m. and will last until approx. 9:30 p.m.

Important Details: