Cotino, A Storyliving By Disney Community to Feature “Incredibles 2” Themed Clubhouse

As is the trend of any project with Walt Disney Imagineering involved in this day and age, the new Storyliving by Disney Community, Cotino, will feature influences from Disney intellectual property with some “Incredible” details infused in the main club house.

What’s Happening:

When Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney community opens in Rancho Mirage, California, individuals who purchase a membership for the Artisan Club will enjoy a dazzling array of offerings infused with unique Disney and Pixar touches.

Nestled along the shoreline of the grand oasis is Parr House, a distinct location inspired by the midcentury home of the famous family of superheroes from Pixar Animation Studios’ Incredibles 2. The space is being brought to life by Disney Imagineers as a “super” fun place for special events, celebrations and limited overnight accommodations for Artisan Club members, all subject to availability.

Club members and their guests will be immersed in an environment featuring iconic decor, curated art and rich colors from the film. The main entertaining room will take inspiration from the movie and will feature a towering indoor/outdoor rockwork fireplace. Additional spaces will include five bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room, boardroom and an art studio. Along Parr House's exterior, an elevated patio will present stunning views of the grand oasis and the surrounding mountains.

In addition to Parr House, club members will experience a touch of the Disney lifestyle in a clubhouse complex featuring distinct spaces for dining, wellness, art, recreation and entertainment. All amenities are being thoughtfully inspired by Disney Imagineers to foster community connections and encourage the pursuit of individual passions. The clubhouse is planned to be managed by Disney cast members.

Voluntary club membership will offer access to the waterfront clubhouse, club-only beach area and recreational water activities, as well as Disney entertainment, events and special excursions at an additional fee. A professionally managed public beach park will be accessible to local area residents and visitors to the Greater Palm Springs area with the purchase of a day pass. When it launches, Artisan Club membership will be open to Cotino residents and nonresidents.

The residential areas within the Cotino community will welcome homeowners of all ages and will include at least one section expressly for 55+ residents. Home buyers will select from a wide range of home types, from condominiums to cottages, grand and estate single-family homes.

The Cotino community is being developed in collaboration with DMB Development, which is highly regarded for its large-scale planned communities in the U.S.

Storyliving by Disney master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives. Additional locations in the U.S. are under exploration for future development.

What They’re Saying:

Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses: “As the Cotino community continues to come to life, we are excited to share more information about the many opportunities Artisan Club members will have to experience Disney magic right outside their front door and down the block. From Disney entertainment and events to spaces inspired by Disney stories, club members will truly experience Disney story living.”