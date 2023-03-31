Fox Theater Pomona Hosting Screening of “Strange World” and Q&A with Director Don Hall on Sunday, April 2nd

The Fox Theater Pomona will be hosting a special screening and Q&A of Strange World this Sunday, April 2nd.

What’s Happening:

This special screening of Strange World will take place on Sunday, April 2nd at the Fox Theater in Pomona, California.

will take place on Sunday, April 2nd at the Fox Theater in Pomona, California. Doors to the screening open at 2:00 p.m. PT.

Prior to the screening, there will be an opening performance by SoCal band From Here Now, with songs from their debut album.

A Q&A with director Don Hall and some of the film’s science consultants will follow the screening.

You can reserve a free spot to the screening and see the full event schedule at this link

More on Strange World:

Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew and a slew of ravenous creatures.

introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew and a slew of ravenous creatures. The voice cast includes: Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world

The film is directed by Don Hall ( Big Hero 6 , Raya and the Last Dragon ), co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen ( Raya and the Last Dragon ), and produced by Roy Conli ( Big Hero 6 ).

, ), co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen ( ), and produced by Roy Conli ( ). If you’re looking for more Strange World fun, then be sure to check out Alex’s review of the film

fun, then be sure to check out We also have a piece interview with composer Henry Jackman

Strange World is now streaming on Disney+