Fox Theater Pomona Hosting Screening of “Strange World” and Q&A with Director Don Hall on Sunday, April 2nd

The Fox Theater Pomona will be hosting a special screening and Q&A of Strange World this Sunday, April 2nd.
What’s Happening:
- This special screening of Strange World will take place on Sunday, April 2nd at the Fox Theater in Pomona, California.
- Doors to the screening open at 2:00 p.m. PT.
- Prior to the screening, there will be an opening performance by SoCal band From Here Now, with songs from their debut album.
- A Q&A with director Don Hall and some of the film’s science consultants will follow the screening.
- You can reserve a free spot to the screening and see the full event schedule at this link.
More on Strange World:
- Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew and a slew of ravenous creatures.
- The voice cast includes:
- Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission
- Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger
- Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure
- Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things
- Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world
- The film is directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon), co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Big Hero 6).
- Strange World is now streaming on Disney+.
