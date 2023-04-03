Disneyland Resort Cast Member Competing on This Season of NBC’s “The Voice”

An inspiring Cast Member from the Disneyland Resort is making a name for herself as she moves on to the second round in the hit NBC singing competition, The Voice.

What’s Happening:

Alyssa, who goes by Ali, told the Disney Parks Blog that her profound hearing loss was discovered when she was a baby, saying that ““My father was a drummer and my parents realized I didn’t even flinch when he was practicing around me,” adding that doctors tried surgery, but Ali said she has come to rely on hearing aids and lip reading to pick up the sounds around her. “When I was little, I was working with a speech therapist and she had me singing songs. I’d sing on pitch, which surprised everyone. Music has always been part of me. No matter the obstacle, it didn’t keep me from doing what I was passionate about.”

The 24-year-old singer joined the Disneyland Resort five years ago, working primarily at the Incredicoaster and playing gigs when time permits. She has tried out for The Voice twice before, but never made it to the blind auditions until this year, where her powerful rendition of “Killing Me Softly” had judges Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper turning their seats around and vying for Ali to join their respective teams.

Ali took some time away from work at the park to focus on the show, but recently returned and was excited to see her fellow attractions cast members. She was allowed to announce her appearance on the show on social media in February, but most of her colleagues only knew of her vocal skill from her easy wins at work karaoke parties.

Ali said she has always appreciated the inclusive culture at Disney. “Obviously, I faced some challenges before I got better hearing aids, but everyone has been so accommodating. We all embrace each other’s differences.”

Lisa Ibarra, Ali’s mom, also works at the resort in Disney Photo Imaging. For those wondering why Ali is competing on The Voice instead of Disney’s own competition, American Idol – as she is an employee of The Walt Disney Company, she would not be able to compete on the Disney-owned show.

Look for Ali in this week's episode (premiering April 3 on NBC) in the battle round as a member of Team Kelly, where artists from the same team compete against each other. While Ali isn't permitted to divulge how far she goes in the competition, this season of The Voice continues through May (check your local listings for details).