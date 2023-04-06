“SUGA: Road to D-DAY” Coming to Disney+ on April 21st

After collaborating with some of the world’s biggest artists, including Coldplay, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, and Halsey, BTS star SUGA is heading out on a musical journey, traveling the world in search of inspiration for his upcoming solo album, in SUGA: Road to D-DAY – coming April 21st on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Starring SUGA of 21st century pop icons BTS, the upcoming documentary will follow SUGA as he travels around the world from Seoul to Tokyo, Las Vegas and beyond in search of musical inspiration for his upcoming album D-DAY. Throughout the documentary, viewers will see the star at his most vulnerable, as he discusses his writer’s block with other musicians, and delves deep into his most traumatic memories to pen lyrics for several of his latest songs.

SUGA: Road to D-DAY also includes exclusive live clips of songs on SUGA’s upcoming album D-DAY.

With the documentary slated for an April 21st release, viewers can also visit Disney+ today to enjoy the following: BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA , an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring BTS’ live performance at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021 j-hope IN THE BOX , a behind the scenes documentary showcasing the creation of BTS star j-hope’s first solo album IN THE SOOP : Friendcation – an original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Itaewon Class’ Park Seojun, Parasite star Choi Wooshik, Soundtrack #1’s Park Hyungsik, and Peakboy, as the five friends venture off on a surprise trip and enjoy a variety of fun activities together.

Find out the meaning behind D-DAY when SUGA: Road to D-DAY launches April 21st on Disney+.