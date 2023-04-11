Chris Pang Joins the Cast of Hulu’s “Interior Chinatown”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Pang is joining Hulu’s Interior Chinatown in a pivotal recurring role.

What’s Happening:

  • Chris Pang has joined Hulu’s Interior Chinatown.
  • This will be a reunion with Interior Chinatown lead Jimmy O. Yang, as the two were recently in Crazy Rich Asians together.

About Interior Chinatown:

  • Interior Chinatown is based on the National Book Award-winning novel by Charles Yu.
  • Charles Yu will also serve as a showrunner and executive producer on the project alongside Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Elsie Choi.
  • The story is about Willis, a background character in a police procedural called Black & White.
  • The show from 20th Television is being described as "dramedy in tone".
  • Other series regulars include Ronny Chieng, Sullivan Jones, Lisa Gilroy, Archie Kao, Diana Lin, and Tzi Ma.