Chris Pang Joins the Cast of Hulu’s “Interior Chinatown”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Pang is joining Hulu’s Interior Chinatown in a pivotal recurring role.
What’s Happening:
- Chris Pang has joined Hulu’s Interior Chinatown.
- This will be a reunion with Interior Chinatown lead Jimmy O. Yang, as the two were recently in Crazy Rich Asians together.
About Interior Chinatown:
- Interior Chinatown is based on the National Book Award-winning novel by Charles Yu.
- Charles Yu will also serve as a showrunner and executive producer on the project alongside Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Elsie Choi.
- The story is about Willis, a background character in a police procedural called Black & White.
- The show from 20th Television is being described as "dramedy in tone".
- Other series regulars include Ronny Chieng, Sullivan Jones, Lisa Gilroy, Archie Kao, Diana Lin, and Tzi Ma.