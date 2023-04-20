Disney+’s “Choir” to Make World Premiere at Tribeca Festival

The 2023 Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, today announced its lineup of world premieres of new and returning television and original indie episodic series. Among the lineup is Disney+’s Choir, based on the inspirational story behind America’s Got Talent finalists the Detroit Youth Choir.
- First announced in February 2021, the docuseries Choir is based on the story behind the America’s Got Talent finalists, the Detroit Youth Choir.
- The unscripted series is inspired by the choir’s artistic director, Anthony White, and his motivational story on being a teacher, mentor, and father in Detroit, empowering kids through music.
- The series was directed by Rudy Valdez.
- Choir is produced by Blumhouse Television, Maniac Production, and Campfire. This marks the first order from Blumhouse for a Disney+ original series.
- The Tribeca Festival, which takes place June 7-18, showcases a selection of highly anticipated programs from networks and streamers at the forefront of groundbreaking storytelling including Disney+, Max, Apple TV+, Starz, AMC, A&E, BET+, and more.
- This year’s TV lineup features eight series premieres and two first looks at returning classics.
- Other world premieres include:
- Max’s Full Circle about an investigation into a botched kidnapping that reveals long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City directed by Steven Soderbergh, starring Dennis Quaid, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Zazie Beetz, and Jharrel Jerome.
- Prime Video’s The Horror Of Dolores Roach, a Sweeney-Todd inspired tale with Justina Machado.
- BET+’s Diarra From Detroit, a dark comedy executive produced by Kenya Barris that centers on a divorcing school teacher, written and starring Diarra Kilpatrick.
- The Tribeca Festival is curated by:
- Festival Director and VP of Programming Cara Cusumano
- Artistic Director Frédéric Boyer
- VP of Programming Sharon Badal and VP of Shorts Programming Ben Thompson
- Senior Programmers Liza Domnitz, Faridah Gbadamosi and Jarod Neece
- Programmers José F. Rodriguez, Casey Baron, Jason Gutierrez and Jonathan Penner
- VP of Games and Immersive Casey Baltes
- Immersive Curator Ana Brzezińska
- Curator of Audio Storytelling Davy Gardner
- Music Programmer Vincent Cassous
- Chief Content Officer Paula Weinstein
What they’re saying:
- Tribeca Senior Programmer Liza Domnitz: “There’s genuinely something for everyone in our Tribeca Festival TV selection. From romance in the 18th Century to a hilarious mystery in modern day Detroit; from a sports legend in the ring to hip-hop heroes in the Bronx; from zombies in post-apocalyptic Manhattan to cannibalism in Washington Heights. Similarly, a fantastic variety of projects commemorate the 10th anniversary of indie episodic at Tribeca, offering attendees the chance to see the next generation of provocative and unique stories.”