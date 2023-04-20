Gatorpalooza Returns to Gatorland on May 20th & 21st

Gatorland, the “Alligator Capital of the World,” will be hosting Gatorpalooza once again this year, on May 20th and 21st.

What’s Happening:

Gatorpalooza is included with park admission and features live music, specialty food and craft vendors, artisans, family fun, games, appearances by the Gatorland Vlog Team and, of course, all the alligators, animals, and awesomeness that a day at Gatorland has to offer.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 20th and Sunday, May 21st from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

During Gatorpalooza, don’t miss the 3rd Annual Gatorland Florida Man Challenge on Saturday, May 20th, as the brave Gatorland Vlog Team and somewhat crazy competitors climb into giant inflatable Zorb balls and race through a real swamp swarming with giant alligators!

In addition, Florida Residents get half-off daily admissions at just $16.50 plus tax per adult during the entire month of May, including Gatorpalooza weekend. Children ages 3-12 pay $11.50 plus tax, rather than $22.99, and Seniors 60+ pay $15.99 plus tax, rather than $31.98. Children 2 and under are always free.

All adults must provide proof of Florida residency when purchasing admission tickets at the gate.

What They’re Saying:

Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland: “We are so excited to host our Gatorpalooza festival again for the 4th year, and roll out Gatorland’s unique style of fun and excitement during this special weekend event. Gatorland is filled with more alligators than any other attraction in Florida, but it’s also filled with crazy ‘Florida-Style Entertainment,’ too! Now you can see both in action with our 3rd Annual Florida Man Challenge! On Saturday May 20th, watch as our brave and somewhat crazy competitors climb into giant inflatable Zorb balls and race through a real swamp swarming with giant alligators! It’s the kind of sporting event that makes the rest of the world shake their heads and say ‘Only in Florida,’ while everyone in Florida just shakes their heads and says, ‘Only at Gatorland!’”

About Gatorland: