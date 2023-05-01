The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to File Countersuit Against The Walt Disney Company

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has voted to approve plans to file a countersuit against The Walt Disney Company in state court, after Disney filed a lawsuit against the board and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week.
What’s Happening:
- Last week, Disney officially filed a lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis, members of his administration, and members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD).
- As part of their justification for the lawsuit, Disney said that “a targeted campaign of government retaliation—orchestrated at every step by Governor Ron DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech—now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”
- At a special meeting this morning, the CFTOD unanimously voted to sue Disney back in state court, according to WFTV.
- “Since Disney sued us, we have no choice now but to respond,” Chairman Martin Garcia said.
- Garcia went on to say that Disney is trying to wrestle control from them and “turn back the hands of time to 1967.”