ABC News Digital Launches “Buffalo: Healing from Hate – One Year Later” Multimedia Project

ABC News Digital has launched “Buffalo: Healing from Hate – One Year Later,” a multimedia project chronicling the one-year mark of the May 14th, 2022 mass shooting which claimed the lives of 10 people at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo.
What’s Happening:
- This digital collection documents the complex struggle for healing in Buffalo, a community wrestling with tragedy and issues that predated the shooting. Through extensive on-the-ground reporting, ABC News Digital reports on Buffalo’s rich Black history, the deadly mass shooting and how community members and the victims’ relatives are coping one year later.
- This collection of multimedia stories is now available on ABCNews.com.
- The immersive storytelling experience includes a new, three-act documentary, “Buffalo: Healing from Hate: Saving Ourselves,” which addresses decades of racism in the community, neglect felt by residents after the shooting, and how families, survivors and community members are trying to create lasting change. A collection of written stories and videos documents Buffalo’s history, economic disparities in the Black community within the city, the personal and difficult journeys of some of the survivors and family members of those killed as they head into Mother’s Day, and how those affected by the shooting are honoring victims through activism.
- ABC News Digital’s 2022 reporting and multimedia collection “Buffalo: Healing from Hate” is currently Peabody Award-nominated.
- Bill Hutchinson is the lead reporter. Alysha Webb is the lead video producer. Tom Liddy, Shannon Sanders and Paul Shin are the editorial leads.