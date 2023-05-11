Giant Pink Cupcake Installed at Universal Orlando’s New Minion Cafe

Universal Orlando tweeted out a sneak peek at the new facade for Minion Cafe, a new restaurant set to open later this summer alongside Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.

What’s Happening:

Taking over for the former Universal Monsters Cafe is the all-new Minion Cafe, which will feature colorful Minion-themed decorations.

Twitter user Alicia Stella theorized that this could also be the Bake My Day bakery as seen at Universal Studios Beijing:

Same sweets store in Universal Beijing for reference pic.twitter.com/X5TFV8qyTF — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) May 11, 2023

It’s unknown at this time whether the Universal Studios Florida installation will include Bake My Day, or if this facade is just a part of Minion Cafe.

Minion Cafe is set to open this summer, alongside Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.

More on Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast:

Developed in partnership between Universal’s award-winning creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination, this interactive, blaster game experience will invite guests to put their villainous skills to the test as they compete against each other in a bid to join the ranks of the franchise’s most infamous supervillains.

Villain-Con Minion Blast combines innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions from Illumination’s films in a whole new way.

The world-class attraction transports guests to Villain-Con – the biggest criminal convention on the planet – to take part in an epic competition to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6.

Guests who are up for the challenge will grab an interactive blaster and step onto a motion-based pathway to put their skills to the test.

They’ll wind and glide through various scenes where they earn points by blasting a variety of items and causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible.

It’s a unique, mischief-filled experience that’s so much fun, it’s a crime.

Villain-Con Minion Blast will open in Summer 2023 at Universal Studios Florida within the new Minion Land on Illumination Ave.

This new area will also feature the fan-favorite Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction, a new Minion Café and other surprises inspired by popular characters from Illumination’s blockbuster franchises.