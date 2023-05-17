Marvel Comics Writers, Artists and Titles Nominated for 2023 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards

The 2023 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards nominees were announced today and, unsurprisingly, Marvel Comics writers, artists and titles can be found all over the list.
- The Eisner Awards recognize the finest comic books distributed in the United States during a ceremony held during San Diego Comic-Con.
- This year's winners will be announced on July 21 in a gala awards ceremony.
- Marvel shared a list of their titles, along with the writers and artists who created them, which were nominated for awards.
- The awards span 32 categories and Marvel Comics came away with 12 nominations in categories including Best Continuing Series, Best Limited Series, Best Single Issue/One Shot, and Best Cover Artist.
Marvel Comics 2023 Eisner Award Nominees:
- Best Short Story:
- "Good Morning" by Christopher Cantwell and Alex Lins in “Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #4″
- "You Get It" by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto in “Amazing Fantasy #1000″
- Best Single Issue/One-Shot:
- “Mary Jane & Black Cat Beyond” by Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa
- “Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #3″ by Ann Nocenti, Jim Zub, Dan Slott, Erica Schultz, Stefano Raffaele, David Lopez, and Djibril Morissette-Phan
- Best Continuing Series:
- “Daredevil” by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto, and Rafael De Latorre
- “She-Hulk” by Rainbow Rowell, Rogê Antônio, Luca Maresca, and Takeshi Miyazawa
- Best Limited Series:
- “Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age” by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham
- Best Cover Artist:
- Jen Bartel, “She-Hulk”
- Alex Ross, “Fantastic Four,” “Black Panther”
- Best Writer:
- Chip Zdarsky, “Daredevil”
- Best Coloring:
- Jordie Bellaire, “Ant-Man,” “Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age”
- Best Lettering:
- Todd Klein, “Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age”