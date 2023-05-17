Marvel Comics Writers, Artists and Titles Nominated for 2023 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards

The 2023 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards nominees were announced today and, unsurprisingly, Marvel Comics writers, artists and titles can be found all over the list.

The Eisner Awards recognize the finest comic books distributed in the United States during a ceremony held during San Diego Comic-Con.

This year's winners will be announced on July 21 in a gala awards ceremony.

Marvel

The awards span 32 categories and Marvel Comics came away with 12 nominations in categories including Best Continuing Series, Best Limited Series, Best Single Issue/One Shot, and Best Cover Artist.

Marvel Comics 2023 Eisner Award Nominees: