Marvel Comics Writers, Artists and Titles Nominated for 2023 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards

by |
Tags: , , ,

The 2023 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards nominees were announced today and, unsurprisingly, Marvel Comics writers, artists and titles can be found all over the list.

  • The Eisner Awards recognize the finest comic books distributed in the United States during a ceremony held during San Diego Comic-Con.
  • This year's winners will be announced on July 21 in a gala awards ceremony.
  • Marvel shared a list of their titles, along with the writers and artists who created them, which were nominated for awards.
  • The awards span 32 categories and Marvel Comics came away with 12 nominations in categories including Best Continuing Series, Best Limited Series, Best Single Issue/One Shot, and Best Cover Artist.

Marvel Comics 2023 Eisner Award Nominees:

  • Best Short Story:
    • "Good Morning" by Christopher Cantwell and Alex Lins in “Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #4″
    • "You Get It" by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto in “Amazing Fantasy #1000″
  • Best Single Issue/One-Shot:
    • “Mary Jane & Black Cat Beyond” by Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa
    • “Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #3″ by Ann Nocenti, Jim Zub, Dan Slott, Erica Schultz, Stefano Raffaele, David Lopez, and Djibril Morissette-Phan
  • Best Continuing Series:
    • “Daredevil” by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto, and Rafael De Latorre
    • “She-Hulk” by Rainbow Rowell, Rogê Antônio, Luca Maresca, and Takeshi Miyazawa
  • Best Limited Series:
    • “Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age” by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham
  • Best Cover Artist:
    • Jen Bartel, “She-Hulk”
    • Alex Ross, “Fantastic Four,” “Black Panther”
  • Best Writer:
    • Chip Zdarsky, “Daredevil”
  • Best Coloring:
    • Jordie Bellaire, “Ant-Man,” “Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age”
  • Best Lettering:
    • Todd Klein, “Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age”