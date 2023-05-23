Brightline Tickets to Orlando Now On Sale for Trips Starting in September

According to Local 10, Brightline is now selling tickets for its Orlando route.
What's Happening:
- Brightline is officially selling tickets for its Orlando route.
- Tickets are on sale for trips from September 1, 2023, through January 7, 2024, between South Florida, including the Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach stations, to Orlando.
- Last month, the rail company announced it had finished its Orlando station at Orlando International Airport.
- Airport officials have said this will provide opportunities for more than 5 million visitors to use Orlando’s airport as a gateway to Miami.
- Brightline has been putting their trains through many tests and drills in Orange County since earlier this year.
- The maximum speed that will be reached is 130 mph, which is a fraction faster than they will go with passengers on board.
- Tickets for the Smart service will start at $79.
- Premium seating will begin at $149, with a child's ticket at $39.