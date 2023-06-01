IAAPA Expo Asia 2023 Opening Ceremony Details Announced

IAAPA has announced details for the opening ceremony of IAAPA Expo Asia 2023 taking place June 13-16.

What’s Happening:

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony for IAAPA Expo Asia 2023 includes an executive roundtable featuring the Association’s president and chief executive officer and chair of the IAAPA Board of Directors.

The Opening Ceremony will kick off IAAPA Expo Asia 2023, bringing together industry professionals, thought leaders, and key stakeholders from around the world.

It will set the stage for a dynamic and immersive experience that showcases the latest innovations, trends, and opportunities in the attractions industry.

An exclusive session, the roundtable will provide a platform for insightful conversations, knowledge sharing, and collaboration on key topics shaping the future of the attractions industry from Jim Pattison, Jr., chair of the IAAPA Board of Directors and President of Ripley’s Entertainment; Andrew Bolstein, chair of the IAAPA Asia Pacific Advisory Committee; Jakob Wahl, IAAPA president and chief executive officer; and June Ko, executive director and vice president of IAAPA’s Asia Pacific region.

They will address emerging trends, global challenges, and innovative strategies that drive the industry's growth and success.

IAAPA Expo Asia 2023, taking place at Singapore’s beautiful Marina Bay Sands, will bring together leading manufacturers, suppliers, operators, and industry professionals across various sectors, including theme parks, water parks, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, museums, and more.

The event will feature an extensive exhibition floor, educational sessions, networking opportunities, and immersive experiences, providing attendees with unparalleled insights and valuable connections.

The sold-out trade show floor features 287 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions in more than 7,000-square-net-meters of space.

Registration for IAAPA Expo Asia 2023 is now open, and attendees and media are encouraged to secure their spot early to take advantage of the full range of offerings and the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony event.

What They're Saying: