The Hall of Shadows Haunted Attraction Zone Returns for All Three Days of Midsummer Scream

This year's Midsummer Scream gets even more terrifyingly fun as the massive Hall of Shadows experience, which brings together more than a dozen professional and home "haunters" into a can't-miss, scream-filled dark zone, will be open all three days of the world's largest Halloween and horror convention — July 28th to 30th at the Long Beach Convention Center.

What’s Happening:

When Midsummer Scream, the world’s largest Halloween and horror convention, returns to the Long Beach Convention Center from July 28th to 30th, its centerpiece will be the Hall of Shadows, a massive dark zone that features a stunning array of haunted attractions, interactive photo ops, and live entertainment as creatures lurk and screams flow from the swirling fog.

All passes for Midsummer Scream include admission to every attraction within the Hall of Shadows, which for the first time ever, will be open to guests on all three days of the fan convention: Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

One and three-day passes to Midsummer Scream are available now at MidsummerScream.org

Guests will enter this year’s Hall of Shadows through ancient ruins filled with traps, treasure, and classic D&D monsters, thanks to the talent of the always amazing CalHauntS team. Roll for initiative and step lively into the darkness ahead — guests who linger too long are in danger of becoming a permanent fixture of this ancient dungeon!

Emerging into the foggy expanse of the Hall of Shadows, guests are free to explore and engage in more than a dozen spooky attractions, elaborate displays, and frightening photo ops at will, created by some of the best haunters in Southern California… and beyond. Among them: Popular cosplay photographer Rawl of the Dead will be on hand throughout the weekend taking complimentary pictures of guests as they fight to survive a zombie apocalypse. Straite to Hale Productions invites fans to seek out spirits within their Winchester Mystery House-inspired walk-through experience, which is sponsored by the world-famous mansion in San Jose. The Pizza Planet Truck and Art’s Sideshow are joining forces to create a Disney-inspired display that’s been taken over by Chucky, resulting in anything but a fairytale ending for the delivery driver. The Dreich Society will take guests on a terror trip through the Fifth Dimension with their Twilight Zone -inspired haunt. Derry’s very own Mr. Floats will taunt and haunt visitors playing games of chance in his CarnEVIL Games zone, along with an assorted crew of nightmarish characters. The Ghostwood Manor home haunt will present Pharaoh’s Hall, an Egyptian-themed walk-through that will have visitors crying for their mummies. The Haunt With No Name… Yet returns with its elaborate Celtic cemetery “yard display” that remains a decades-old home haunt fixture in Los Angeles each Halloween. Santa Ana Haunt will initiate visitors into the terrifying cult world of Kormos and their blood-crazed rituals. The Haunted Harvest makes its Hall of Shadows debut as they introduce fans to the Notflix Killer in an after-hours encounter inside a closed Hauntbuster Video store. Tunnel of Terror , SoCal’s favorite haunted car wash, will treat fans to a 360-degree photo booth experience filled with terrifying monsters. Coble Haunter will be on hand with an all-new attraction, daring fans to take a stroll through their old-school haunted house where evil dwells. Fear Farm , who hold the title of tallest Hall of Shadows façade ever (24.5 feet in 2022) returns this year with a brand-new castle-themed attraction, creeping with evil creatures — and a built-in tavern that will be accessible to all guests 21 years and older. And for the first time, Hall of Shadows plays host to an out-of-state haunt — Wicker Manor — who are bringing the terror from Colorado to Long Beach for everyone to enjoy!

In addition, the Decayed Brigade will present three shows daily both Saturday and Sunday on their massive Hall of Shadows “runway,” as they thrill hundreds of onlookers with high-energy sliding maneuvers and pulse-pounding stunts in a slider exhibition like none other!

will present three shows daily both Saturday and Sunday on their massive Hall of Shadows “runway,” as they thrill hundreds of onlookers with high-energy sliding maneuvers and pulse-pounding stunts in a slider exhibition like none other! All of that and more will be waiting in the darkness of the Hall of Shadows for fans when the doors to Midsummer Scream 2023 creak open the evening of Friday, July 28th, in Long Beach.

What They’re Saying: