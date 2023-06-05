Disney CEO Bob Iger Shares Possibilities For Apple Vision Pro At WDCC

As some have anticipated, Disney CEO Bob Iger was on hand for the annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, as the tech giant unveiled a long rumored virtual/augmented reality headset.

What’s Happening:

Earlier during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the tech-giant announced Vision Pro – a pair of goggles that will serve as both a virtual reality and augmented reality headset device.

The product, which was reportedly in development for years, will introduce people to new forms of “spatial computing” according to Apple CEO Tim Cook, who then compared the product introduction to the way the iPhone introduced smartphones to millions of people.

As part of the unveiling, Disney CEO Bob Iger appeared during the launch, where he called the Vision Pro a “revolutionary” platform, before showcasing a few ideas of what Disney could do with the device. Viewers were treated to imagery showcasing a private performance of the venerable Main Street Electrical Parade Marvel Disney+ What If? The reel also showed the option of viewing multiple pieces of sports programming simultaneously using ESPN

Iger added that the company could create “deeply immersive” stories before showing the sizzle reel for the device that showcased how Disney can bring users “real-life magic.”

He continued to say that Disney+ will be available on the device on day one.

According to Apple, Vision Pro provides ultra high resolution, with more pixels for each eye than a 4K TV, and provides a newly designed spatial-audio system.

WDCC also revealed that the Apple Vision Pro will debut next year with a price tag of $3499.