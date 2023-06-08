The Predator Enters the Marvel Universe in “Predator vs. Wolverine” Available This September

The Predator will be in the Marvel Universe for the very first time as he hunts Wolverine across decades of Marvel Comics history in Predator vs. Wolverine available September 20.

What's Happening:

It’s the bloodthirsty saga fans have been waiting for! This September, the Predator will be unleashed on the Marvel Universe for the very first time as he viciously hunts Wolverine across decades of Marvel Comic history in Predator vs. Wolverine.

The four-issue limited series will be written by Benjamin Percy, the acclaimed writer known for taking Wolverine’s ferocious spirit to its limits in the character’s current ongoing solo series.

Percy will be joined by a host of all-star artistic talent including Greg Land, Andrea Di Vito, Ken Lashley, Kei Zama, and many more.

The series will reveal a bitter rivalry between Wolverine and a Yautja who’s been stalking him since his earliest days… Witness these never-before-told encounters as Percy brings the bloodiest hunters in all pop culture to their knees!

Wolverine has lived one of the longest and most storied lives in comics history. Now witness the untold greatest battles of Logan’s life – against a Predator!

One Yautja seeks the greatest prey in existence – and finds it in Weapon X. From the blood-ridden snows of the Canadian wilderness to the sword-slinging streets of Madripoor, Wolverine and a Predator break everything in their paths on their way to the ultimate victory…or glorious death.

On why he’s the perfect writer to craft this groundbreaking story, Percy said, “I'm not going to say I was born to write this crossover… but sometimes the universe reveals why you were created. I am a child of the eighties.

I cannot tell you how many times I watched Predator, just as I cannot tell you how many Wolverine comics I have read, because that would be like telling you how many breaths I've taken or cheeseburgers I've eaten.”

