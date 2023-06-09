Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s “G.O.D.S.” Descend Into X-Men’s Hellfire Gala

Marvel has debuted the all-new variant cover for July’s X-Men Hellfire Gala #1, by artist Valeria Schiti that features characters from the upcoming series G.O.D.S.

What’s Happening:

This July, mutantkind will host another game-changing night in X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1 and all of the major players of the Marvel Universe are invited—including all-new characters that are set to debut this fall in Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s G.O.D.S.!

and all of the major players of the Marvel Universe are invited—including all-new characters that are set to debut this fall in Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s Fans can see Wyn, who recently debuted in FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 , alongside his rival Aiko Maki and assistant Dimitri on a newly announced variant cover for the one-shot by Valerio Schiti. With Eternity looming in the background, Schiti, designer and co-creator of the characters, captures this trio’s frightening gravitas as they approach the X-Men’s Hellfire Gala to witness the tragic onset of the FALL OF X! And within the pages of X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1 , these characters will make their first-ever appearance as they confront the X-Men face to face. After achieving immortality and terraforming Mars, mutantkind may think themselves gods, but when it comes to the building blocks of creation and the crossroads of magic and science, there’s so much they and readers alike don’t know…

The highly-anticipated G.O.D.S. series will see two of the comic book industry's greatest modern visionaries team up to revolutionize the Marvel Comics cosmology. In addition to seeing iconic omnipotent forces like Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal in shocking new light, readers will also meet the mysterious agents of THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE, two factions that have schemed and clashed with each other for eons. What is a Babylon Event and why will its occurrence finally bring this never-ending war out of the shadows?

What They’re Saying: