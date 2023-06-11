ESPN Shares Tragic Passing of Director Kyle Brown

ESPN has announced that former Ohio State Pitcher and Director Kyle Brown unfortunately passed away after “a medical emergency while on site” on Saturday morning at the age of 42.

NCAA Baseball coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPNU began at noon today with this tribute to Kyle Brown from @KrisBudden pic.twitter.com/l4B7uuXcJT — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 11, 2023

What’s Happening:

ESPN has reported the sad news that director Kyle Brown died while working during a college baseball game on Saturday, the network announced on Sunday. Brown was 42.

ESPN said Brown suffered a medical emergency while on site in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at Wake Forest’s Super Regional game against Alabama.

A Statement from ESPN reads: On Saturday morning, beloved ESPN director Kyle Brown suffered a medical emergency and tragically passed away at the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Winston-Salem, NC. A 16-year ESPN employee, Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team — and highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working a multitude of sports from baseball and basketball to ‘Monday Night Football’ and college football.



A former Ohio State pitcher, Kyle cherished the opportunity to have a career in sports. His ESPN family wishes to extend our deepest condolences and full support to Kyle’s loved ones, including his wife Megan, their four children Makayla, Carson, Camden and Madyn and their beloved dog Rookie.