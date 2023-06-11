Lucasfilm Games Helps Bring “Sea Of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island” To Gamers

Announced earlier today, Pirate Legends, prepare to meet the Mighty Pirate, when the world of Monkey Island comes to Sea of Thieves, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, as a three-part Tall Tale expansion.

Announced in today’s Xbox Games Showcase, Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island will be released in monthly installments.

will be released in monthly installments. Starting July 20, telling a brand-new tale featuring characters (and voice actors) from the Monkey Island series. Your adventures will have you meet Guybrush Threepwood, his beloved Elaine, the dreaded ghost captain LeChuck, Murray the Demonic Talking Skull and more iconic characters. You’ll get to visit freely explorable versions of both Mêlée Island and Monkey Island, solving puzzles in a point-and-click style adapted for Sea of Thieves first-person view – and it’ll all take place in the Sea of the Damned, so you’ll have no interruptions from other players as you relive the iconic series in a brand-new way.

Built in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, the three Tall Tales making up The Legend of Monkey Island (all of which will arrive for free to owners of any Sea of Thieves edition and all Xbox Game Pass members. Game on console requires Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold, sold separately) will bring swashbuckling Sea of Thieves adventures, presenting an authentic story with a single hypothetical question at its heart – what if Guybrush and co. arrived on the Sea of Thieves?

The adventure begins on Mêlée Island, where pirates can take in the sights, smells and roguish splendor of the island as they seek to uncover why everyone suddenly seems to think quite highly of self-proclaimed mighty pirate, and known poodle pacifier, Guybrush Threepwood. Something's quite clearly wrong…

This love-letter to the classic adventure game series will be available to play alone or with a crew, with three Tall Tales being added over three months as updates for all players, starting July 20.