Celebrate Halfway to the Holidays With a First Look at Mickey and Minnie’s Disneyland Resort Holiday Outfits

Disney Parks Blog revealed the new Mickey and Minnie 2023 holiday outfits coming to the Disneyland Resort. There are also some delicious treats available now in celebration of Halfway to the Holidays.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate Halfway to the Holidays with a sneak peek of Mickey and Minnie's 2023 holiday outfits coming to the Disneyland Resort.

There're also other announcements and delicious treats available starting now through June 15.

Mickey and Minnie's 2023 Holiday Outfits:

Get a sneak peek of Mickey and Minnie's 2023 holiday outfits coming to the Disneyland Resort.

Check out their cozy winter time attire in celebration of Halfway to the Holidays.

You know Mickey and his friends always look stylish and this holiday season will be no different.

You'll notice the mid-century modern inspired looks they’ll wear at Disneyland park.

See as they put a spin on the classic red and green with additional pastel colors and holiday prints.

The look includes snowy sparkle, and their matching holly brooches crafted by Minnie Mouse herself.

“it’s a small world” Holiday:

A fan favorite attraction will be transformed this holiday season.

“it’s a small world” Holiday will return to Disneyland Park.

Treats:

If you are looking for some delicious holiday treats but don't want to wait until December, you are in luck.

At Kayla’s Cake in the Downtown Disney

Mickey Gingerbread at Pacific Wharf Café is available today through June 15 at Disney California Adventure

An Egg Nog Slush with Rumchata topped with whipped cream and sprinkles will be available today through June 15 at Cozy Cone Motel in Cars Land.