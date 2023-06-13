The Fall of X Begins in New Trailer for “X-Men Hellfire Gala 2023 #1”

At this year’s Hellfire Gala, amidst the excitement of high fashion looks, super hero guest stars, and the new X-Men team reveal, epic tragedy will strike and spiral mutantkind into the new Fall of X era!

What’s Happening:

Fall of X will upend the age of Krakoa as we know it and scatter your favorite characters and X-Titles across the world and beyond as they’re left reeling after shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, and impossible deaths at the Hellfire Gala.

Fans can get their first look at just how wrong mutantkind’s biggest night goes in the all-new X-Men Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork. The action-packed trailer spotlights the glitz and glamor before revealing how things take a dark turn as Nimrod, the greatest threat to mutantkind, arrives, with an army of Stark Sentinels not far behind. And that’s just the start of the night’s uninvited guests…