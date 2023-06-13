The Fall of X Begins in New Trailer for “X-Men Hellfire Gala 2023 #1”

At this year’s Hellfire Gala, amidst the excitement of high fashion looks, super hero guest stars, and the new X-Men team reveal, epic tragedy will strike and spiral mutantkind into the new Fall of X era!

Cover by Phil Noto

What’s Happening:

  • Fall of X will upend the age of Krakoa as we know it and scatter your favorite characters and X-Titles across the world and beyond as they’re left reeling after shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, and impossible deaths at the Hellfire Gala.
  • Fans can get their first look at just how wrong mutantkind’s biggest night goes in the all-new X-Men Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork. The action-packed trailer spotlights the glitz and glamor before revealing how things take a dark turn as Nimrod, the greatest threat to mutantkind, arrives, with an army of Stark Sentinels not far behind. And that’s just the start of the night’s uninvited guests…

  • Check out a variety of variant covers below and pick up a copy of X-Men Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 for yourself on July 26th.

Variant Cover by George Pérez

G.O.D.S. Variant Cover by Valerio Schiti

Anniversary Variant Cover by J. Scott Campbell

X-Vote Variant Cover by Francesco Manna

X-Men ’97 Variant Cover by Dan Veesenmeyer

