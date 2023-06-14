A New Episode of 20/20 Reports On a Twisted Couple and Their House of Horrors

On an all-new episode of 20/20, they report on a twisted couple, their house of horrors, and how one of them was brought to justice by a small-town police chief.
What’s Happening:
- When Chris Regan — a military veteran known for his reliability on the job — misses multiple days of work in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, a friend notified the police.
- With no clear signs of foul play, investigators were at a loss until they received a tip: Regan was dating Kelly Cochran, whose rocky marriage to Jason Cochran was on the brink of collapse.
- 20/20 chronicles how a woman leading a small-town police department would come to learn about an almost unimaginable crime involving an alleged wedding night murder pact.
- The two-hour program features an exclusive one-on-one prison phone interview between “Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang and Kelly Cochran, who tells her side of the story; body camera video, which gives viewers an inside look at the Cochran’s house of horrors; and undercover recordings.
- 20/20 also has interviews with key investigators who cracked the case, including former Iron River, Michigan, Chief of Police Laura Frizzo and former Hobart, Indiana, detective Jeremy Ogden.
- Other interviews include Terri O’Donnell, who first reported Regan as a missing person; Walt Ammerman, a friend of Jason who played a critical role in helping authorities catch Kelly Cochran; and others close to the case.
- 20/20 airs on Friday, June 16 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, next day on Hulu.